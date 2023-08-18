Man pleads guilty to dealing drugs in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a year-long investigation, a local drug dealer believed by police to be responsible for multiple overdoses in the Medford area has pleaded guilty and is heading to prison.

Investigators said Mason Barrette, now 22 years old, was bringing fentanyl from the Bay Area into the Rogue Valley.

Police said he used juveniles to get drugs into the community and used an apartment on Crater Lake Avenue as a base of operations.

According to the prosecution, detectives had information that Barrette was dealing fentanyl to students at North Medford High School and witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction.

During a court appearance on Friday, August 18, 2023, Barrette pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a Schedule 2 controlled substance. He was sentenced to five years in prison followed by three years of post-prison supervision.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.