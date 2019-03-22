Iowa seeks $1.6 billion to cover flood damage

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – The governor of Iowa has requested $1.6 billion to cover damage from the recent floods in the state.
The request is broken down into several sectors, with individual assistance being the most at $481 million.
It says there are $300 million in damages to businesses and $214 million in damages to agriculture.
The governor is requesting $350 million to fix every levee that failed along with $175 million for agriculture levees.
Governor Reynolds said Vice President Mike Pence indicated that Iowa will have access to emergency funds. “he’s very positive about that,” Governor Reynolds stated. “At the press conference [Pence] said Nebraska’s is coming in today. The president has indicated that he will sign that and then he turned to Iowa and said ours is going to be in within the next two days and we’ll get that in front of the president as well, and yes he did indicate that he would be signing that as well.”
Senator Joni Ernst was also on hand and said the Iowa Congressional Delegation has been keeping the president informed of the impact of the floods.
Nebraska, on the other hand, has requested $1.4 billion.