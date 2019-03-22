68-year-old woman injured in Coos Bay hit-and-run

COOS BAY, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a driver who hit a 68-year-old woman who was walking in a parking lot.
The Coos Bay Police Department said on Thursday, a late 90s to early 2000s dark blue Toyota 4Runner with an out-of-state license plate struck a woman as the SUV was backing out of a parking lot.
A man reportedly got out of the vehicle to yell at the 68-year-old woman who was hit. He got back in the 4Runner and, along with a female passenger, drove away from the scene without helping the woman, as required by law.
The victim was severely injured, but she’s in stable condition.
Coos Bay police said they believe the driver was 39-year-old Michael Hays and the passenger was 25-year-old Dannielle Stewart.
Investigators describe Hays as a white man who is 5’7” tall, weighs 155 pounds with brown hair and facial hair. He has blue eyes and tattoos on his arms and hands.
Stewart is described as a slender woman between 5’5” and 5’8” tall with dark hair.
It’s believed Hays and Stewart are traveling with their 2-year-old and the trio is possibly living in the SUV.
Anyone with further information is asked to call the Coos Bay Police Department at 541-269-8911.