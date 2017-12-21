Home
Iowa soldier surprises sister for Christmas

Iowa soldier surprises sister for Christmas

News Top Stories U.S. & World

KWWL – Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DIKE, Iowa (KWWL) – A 19-year-old Iowa soldier is home for the holidays after being away in Germany for a few months. His sister thought it was going to be the first Christmas season without him until he showed up at a wrestling match to surprise her.

“She hit me really hard. I had to take a really hard step back and I pushed back into her because she really slammed into me. I was really happy,” said Randy Wideboer.

Randy’s visit will be a short one. He has to go back to Germany on Christmas Eve.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2COZMDV

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics