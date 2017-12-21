Parker-Rose stepping down as director of Klamath County Community Corrections

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The director of Klamath County Community Corrections has announced she’s stepping down as of January 15th.
Kiki Parker-Rose has been with Community Corrections for the past 25 years, and has served as director for the past 7.
“It’s just time for me to move on to do something different.” Explains Parker-Rose. “I had this every wise man once tell me, ‘you should go when things are good, and not when things are bad’ – and things are really good.”
Parker-Rose says she’s taking a job in the private sector as a polygraph technician.
Assistant Director Aaron Hartman will serve as director until the position is filled.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.
