Iran says it will execute alleged CIA spy

TEHRAN, Iran (NBC) – Iran’s judiciary spokesman said a man accused of spying for the U.S. will be executed soon.
Iran said that its top court confirmed a death sentence for an Iranian man convicted of spying for the CIA with state media alleging that he had shared details of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program with the American spy agency.
Iran’s judiciary spokesman Tuesday identified the purported spy as Amir Rahimpour and said he would be executed soon.
The spokesman did not specify Rahimpour’s age or background.