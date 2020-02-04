Home
Three injured in Del Norte County crash

DEL NORTE COUNTY, Calif. – Three people were reportedly injured in a crash on Highway 199 between Cave Junction and Crescent City Monday.

The California Highway Patrol said at about 8:30 p.m. on February 3, a 46-year-old man from Cave Junction was driving a Honda northbound on Highway 199 near Siskiyou Fork Road. For unknown reasons, the man’s vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a Toyota head-on.

The two people in the Toyota were both from Crescent City, CHP said.

According to investigators, all three people involved were taken to a local hospital with major injuries.

While the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash, CHP said.

