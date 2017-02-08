Iranian baby in need of heart surgery arrives at OHSU

Portland, Ore. – An Iranian baby that needs life-saving heart surgery has arrived at Oregon Health and Sciences University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
Fatemeh Rashad has a serious heart defect, and her family wanted her to have surgery in the United State. However, they were originally turned away when they landed in Dubai after President Trump issued his executive order restricting travel to the U.S. from seven countries, including Iran.
After numerous politicians asked for a special waiver for Fatemeh, the family eventually received an all-clear to enter the U.S. for the critical surgery.
“Fatemeh looks well. Our tests this morning have confirmed her diagnosis and the urgent need for treatment,” said Laurie Armsby, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and interim head, Division of Pediatric Cardiology, OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, OHSU School of Medicine. “As we suspected, her heart condition has resulted in injury to her lungs, however the studies today indicate that she has presented to us in time to reverse this process.”
The hospital said 4-month-old Fatemeh was born with a complex heart defect known as “transposition of the great arteries”, or TGA. Though rare, cardiac centers in the U.S. routinely care for children with this condition.
OHSU said no child in need at the hospital will be displaced as a result of Fatemeh’s surgery, nor will any state appropriations be used for her care.
According to OHSU, Fatemeh’s family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of support they’ve received on their journey to the U.S.
If you’d like to support the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Foundation to benefit all children and families in need, you can make a donation online HERE.