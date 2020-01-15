Iranian general says U.S. is to blame for downed Ukrainian plane

TEHRAN, Iran – A top Iranian commander suggests the U.S. was to blame for the downed Ukrainian passenger jet knocked out of the sky by Iran’s military.
Wreckage of the jet landed outside Tehran after it was hit by at least one missile last Wednesday.
Iran said three days later that it was unintentionally targeted by Iranian forces just after takeoff from Tehran. The attack killed all 176 people aboard.
It came after Iran launched missiles against U.S. military bases in Iraq in response to the killing of a top Iranian commander.
Wednesday, an Iranian general said the downing was a mistake “imposed” on Iran by the enemy and he suggested attacks against America will continue.
The general also said Iran didn’t immediately take responsibility for the disaster since it would have crippled Iran’s air defense system.