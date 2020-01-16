School Delays & Cancellations for Thursday, January 16, 2020

MEDFORD, ORE. — The following is a list of schools delays and cancellations into the NBC5 Newsroom for Wednesday, January 15, 2020.
School Delays:
- Butte Falls Charter School (2 hours)
School Cancellations:
- None to report at this time.
