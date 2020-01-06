Iraqi Parliament calls for withdrawal of U.S. troops

BAGHDAD, Iraq (NBC) – The Iraqi prime minister Monday told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad that both countries should work together on implementing an Iraqi parliamentary resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops.
The killing of military commander Qasem Soleimani by a U.S. drone on the orders of President Donald Trump has stoked concern around the world that a broader regional conflict could erupt.
Iran’s demand for U.S. forces to withdraw from the region gained traction Sunday when Iraq’s Parliament passed a resolution calling for all foreign troops to leave the country.
The United States has about 5,000 troops in Iraq.