Lawmakers return to Capitol Hill, address Iran and impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill Monday under a cloud of crisis with the potential of armed conflict with Iran now eclipsing the battle over impeachment.
House Democrats are readying a war powers vote to limit President Trump’s options as he vows to “quickly and fully strike back” against any new Iranian attacks.
Tensions have escalated rapidly since the U.S. airstrike killing Iran’s top general.
Senators are set to be briefed Wednesday on the reasons for that attack while Democrats question if it was even legal.
There were massive crowds in Iran Monday venting outrage against America over the killing of Iran’s top military leader Qasem Soleimani.
The threats of retaliation reaching Capitol Hill as returning lawmakers question whether President Trump had the right to order the drone strike against Soleimani without first seeking Congressional approval.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said, “This cycle of escalation is something that could lead us to war, then shouldn’t we have a conversation about that in Congress and as a country?”
The Trump administration says Soleimani was responsible for killing hundreds of Americans and claims it has evidence he was planning more “imminent” attacks.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “We would have been culpably negligent had we not taken this action. The American people would have said that we weren’t doing the right thing to protect and defend American lives.”
As Iran now says it will break its commitment to limit nuclear weapons development, President Trump is threatening to hit 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites, if Tehran attacks again.
In an unprecedented step, the president tweeted notification to Congress that he’s ready to “quickly and fully strike back.”
Democrats are moving to stop him. Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the House will soon vote on a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions.
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif) said, “It’s frankly another impeachable offense for him to continue an escalation without Congress’ authorization.”
That resolution expected to reach the Senate before the articles of impeachment.
With the two parties still at an impasse over a Senate trial, one potentially critical witness—former National Security Advisor John Bolton—said that if subpoenaed he’s prepared to testify.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already said he doesn’t want witnesses in an impeachment trial, though he hasn’t ruled it out.