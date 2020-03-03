Jackson Co. Public Health monitoring people for coronavirus

MEDFORD, Ore. — Public health officials won’t say how many people are being monitored but say they have been monitoring people for the coronavirus since early February.
If you’re being monitored, that means you have not shown any symptoms of the virus but traveled to and from China or had close contact with someone confirmed to have the virus.
Jackson County Preparedness Manager Tanya Phillips says the people who are being monitored are at home under a 14-day self-quarantine.
They are required to update health officials on their condition.
The reporting process depends on whether the person’s risk of catching the virus is low, medium, or high.
“Medium risk, we check in a few times and make sure everything is okay,” said Phillips. “High risk it’s a daily communication reporting what symptoms or no symptoms they have.”
Phillips will not disclose if anyone locally has been tested for the virus.
However, she says it’s important to highlight the risk of catching the virus in Jackson County is still low since there is no community spread.
Community spread is when the virus is spreading from person to person without a known origin.
So, if you’re feeling respiratory symptoms like a fever or cough or sore throat, Phillips says to call your medical provider.
They will be able to make the decision as to the best place for you to go.
