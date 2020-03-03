Fire totals RV in White City

Firefighters contain an RV fire in White City, but can’t save the vehicle.
It happened on the 2600 block of Avenue A last night.
Firefighters say it’s a total loss. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a neighboring home just a few feet away. Investigators say the fire started inside the RV from an auxiliary heater leak near the bed. The heater was connected to a propane tank, which firefighters say is unsafe to use indoors.
“It’s a good reminder for everyone to think about auxiliary in houses. Sometimes we see these not only in RVs but in houses this time of year. Electricity can be really expensive and so we want people to use the proper heat,” Kelly Harrington a firefighter paramedic for Jackson County Fire District 3.
Jackson County Fire District 3 says their was no major injuries.
