Jackson Co. recommends new budget for fiscal year

Medford, Ore. — Jackson County is recommending a $358 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year, creating enough funds to hire up to 20 new employees.
The current budget is a little more than $339 million. The increased budget would allow the sheriff’s office to hire a search-and-rescue deputy, a property evidence clerk, and a deputy for high tech crimes.
County property taxes would stay at $2.01 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
