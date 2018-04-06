April: Child Abuse Awareness Month

Medford, Ore. — 6.6 million: that’s the number of child abuse cases reported in America every year. The month of April is Child Abuse Awareness Month. Now, a local children’s advocacy organization is calling on the community to protect kids.
The sad truth is, statistics show a large amount of children in Jackson County are being abused. Some, as young as babies. Now, the CAC is encouraging the public to know the signs and take care of our kids.
“Child abuse is a problem, and it’s a problem in the valley. I think a lot of people think – not my child, not my problem,” said Tammi Pitzen, executive director for Children’s Advocacy Center in Jackson County.
That stigma is, unfortunately, far from the truth.
“There are enough child abuse victims founded in our country to fill ten modern football stadiums,” Pitzen said.
According to the CAC, there are more than 870 confirmed child abuse cases in Jackson County.
“We do unfortunately see kids under the age of one,” Pitzen said.
It’s the sad facts that have the CAC urging the community to pay attention to signs beyond bruises.
“Sometimes the loudest sound they make is he deafening silence,” Pitzen said.
The CAC said if you suspect something, don’t look the other way.
“I think the mistake is when we think – we don’t have children, so that doesn’t really impact us,” Pitzen said.
This April, CAC is challenging the community.
“It impacts all of us,” Pitzen said.
Help protect the future generation.
“These are the people that grow up to be our neighbors, they grow up to be our employers, they grow up to be our employees, we see them in school, we sit by them in church,” Pitzen said.
CAC is encouraging the community, not just in April, but throughout the year to educate themselves.
The organization holds several training sessions each month to teach adults how to protect children from abuse. The CAC said its goal is to have every adult in Jackson County trained in child sexual abuse awareness.
To learn more and/or register for a training, click here.