Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking parking enforcement volunteers

Jackson County, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for volunteers to join their Disability Parking Enforcement program.

Volunteers patrol cities and rural areas of the county for violations and misuse of designated disabled parking spaces.

As members of JSCO’s team, volunteers are sworn and have the ability to enforce handicap parking violations.

If you are interested, print and complete the Volunteer Application Form and mail or drop off to:

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
Attn. Disability Parking
5179 Crater Lake Hwy.
Central Point, OR 97502

You can also call 541-774-6809 to learn more.

