Crews search for woman last seen crossing Illinois River

Josephine County, Ore. – Josephine County Search and Rescue teams are searching for a woman who was was last seen trying to cross a normally shallow portion of the Illinois River on Wednesday.
Crews are actively looking for Tina Behneke, but so far they have been unsuccessful.
According to Behneke’s family, her chances of being found alive are slim.
Behneke’s sister said in part, “Nonetheless, my family and I want to thank the men and women that have gone out of their way to help my sister and our family during this extremely hard time.”
Her family is currently launching their own search effort to find Behneke.
