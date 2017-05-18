Grants Pass, Ore. – Police arrested a suspect who allegedly ran from officers after damaging two Grants Pass Department of Public Safety vehicles.
GPDPS said on Wednesday afternoon, 59-year-old Christopher Richard Tolhurst used a knife to damage the windshield of two police vehicles.
When he was confronted by officers, Tolhurst brandished a knife then fled the scene on foot.
Police said he ran onto E.D. “Debbs” Potts Memorial Bridge near the water filtration plant on Highway 99/Redwood Highway.
Officers followed and were making a plan to detain Tolhurst when they noticed his path would eventually lead him to an innocent pedestrian on the bridge.
That’s when officers made the decision to move in and try to detain Tolhurst.
According to GPDPS, a TASER was deployed and Tolhurst was taken into custody without further incident.
Tolhurst was treated at the hospital following the TASER deployment and later lodged at the Josephine County Jail on numerous charges including resisting arrest, menacing, interfering with a police officer and criminal mischief.
Grants Pass police are asking for any witnesses to this incident to contact GPDPS at 541-450-6260.