Jackson Co. to begin repairing process of Bear Creek Greenway

Jackson County Commissioners met today to discuss how the county will protect Bear Creek from the damage of the Almeda Fire.
County commissioners say the main concern right now is hazardous material eroding into bear creek.
The county says it will repair part of the greenway. Commissioner Rick Dyer tells us the work will begin very soon.
According to John Vial, Jackson County Parks Director says, “Not a lot is going to happen by this weekend because its an enormous exercise. But i will note that we have purchased over 40 thousand pounds of grass seeds and herbs.”
Vial added, starting next week, helicopters will be used to drop the seeds along the burnt areas of the greenway.
NBC5 News reporter Brigham Harris graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in French. Brigham worked for NBC Sports in Europe and California. He also was a sports anchor and producer at BYUtv Sports.
Brigham and his wife are both natives of Ogden, Utah. He enjoys all things sports, outdoor activities and is a major dog enthusiast.