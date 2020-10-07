Home
Interactive map for families looking to trick-or-treat

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore.- Although the Center for Disease Control and Oregon Health Authority has advised against trick-or-treating this year, hundreds of families in southern Oregon are still trying to keep the Halloween spirit alive.

A Klamath Falls woman came up with an idea for an interactive map for houses that are planning to hand out Halloween candy. It was originally made for Klamath Falls, but ended up expanding to Medford and other cities due to so much interest.

Houses that will be giving out candy, can add their address to the interactive Google map. Their houses will then be marked with a pumpkin, for trick-or-treating families looking for candy.

However, organizer Lacee Valentine says the holiday means more to her than just candy. “There’s been so much devastation throughout the state in the past couple months with the fires and everything else going on,” she said. “We just wanted to bring some hope and some excitement about the holidays that are coming up.”

Valentine says the project has reached hundreds of people. If you are interested in adding your address or finding houses that are planning to participate, you can visit the Facebook page here.

