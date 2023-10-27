Jackson County amending the contract of Administrator Danny Jordan

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County Commissioners are amending County Administrator Danny Jordan’s contract.

Under the amendment, he will maintain his same salary from the county, while also collecting his pension.

County Commissioners said Danny Jordan was eligible to retire starting next year, but this amendment will keep him working for the county.

His contract is set to automatically renew every year until he decides to fully retire.

Commissioner Rick Dyer said a state law passed in 2019 will allow Jordan to collect a paycheck and a pension.

He said now that Jordan is collecting his pension, he could technically be considered retired, even though he will continue to work for the county.

Commissioner Dyer said, “I believe Danny gives, as far as the advice and the recommendations, the most well-researched. They come from a place of experience, of education, and again knowledge, and being informed.”

Dyer said the amended contract will actually save taxpayers money, because they won’t be contributing to Jordan’s pension.

He said being able to retain Jordan’s services at a discounted rate is vital to the county.

Commissioners approved the amended agreement at Wednesday’s board of commissioners meeting.

Dyer said Jordan’s salary will stay the same, which he estimates is around $225,000 a year.

