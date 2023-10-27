Oregon HAF program helped nearly 1300 people stay in their homes

GRANTS PASS, Ore.- The Oregon homeowner assistance fund program has helped 1,295 people stay in their homes by providing aid towards mortgage payments and housing costs during and after the pandemic.

One of these people who received help is Grants Pass man Jason Gist. Gist lost his job due to COVID-19 back in 2020. He watched as savings dwindled away before the HAF program came to help him, just in time.

“The number one issue, obviously, was the mortgage, getting that paid, ” Jason Gist told NBC5, “They [Oregon Housing and Community Services] expected me to have a plan going forward. So it wasn’t a hand-out, it was a hand up and really it was the only beacon of light that I had”.

The federal program is overseen by OHCS and the U.S. treasury department. It currently has a budget of $72 million for Oregon household assistance. Over $35 million has already been scheduled and disbursed to help with mortgage payments and housing costs.

Homeowners can also get free help from certified housing counselors on OHCS’ website.

