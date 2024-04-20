Jackson County animal shelter service district proposed to Ashland, Medford

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Animal Shelter officials are continuing to meet with cities about creating an animal shelter service district to help fund a new animal shelter.

Their goal is to create a measure and have it on the November ballot.

Their most recent meeting was with the Ashland City Council this week.

During that meeting, Jackson County Health and Human Services Director Stacy Brubaker said they had to euthanize 12 dogs within the last two weeks, due to overcrowding at the county animal shelter.

“Space was a factor as it would be in any overcrowding situation,” Brubaker said, “but that was not the only factor that went into the 12 that we ended up needing to euthanize. It was behaviors, it was medical issues, it was quality of life.”

The Ashland City Council decided not to take any action on the proposal for a service district and requested that it not be brought forward again.

The Medford City Council also discussed the measure at a recent study session and may vote on it at a future meeting.

