Jackson County announces new resource center for fire victims

MEDFORD, Ore. – A new Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC, will open Thursday morning to locals affected by recent fires. Jackson County officials announced the creation of the new center at a press conference Wednesday.
The center will be located at the old Central Medford High School on South Oakdale Ave., and will be open seven days a week.
The head of the Emergency Operations Center, John Vial said, “the MARC contains representative from FEMA, the insurance agencies, Red Cross, the city and other agencies that can assist those impacted by this fire.”
Starting Thursday, the multi-agency resource center will open it’s doors from 8 am-8pm, seven days a week. The county says residents affected by the fires will be connected to cash assistance, support for insurance claims, housing vouchers and access to food and clothes.
“We are excited to announce that FEMA has responded in spades,” said Vial. He said twelve of FEMA’s disaster survivor assistance agents are in southern Oregon, which is more than they requested.
“In addition, we expect seven to eight individual assistance representatives showing up next week,” said Vial. Individual assistance representatives help with more complex cases, like proof of ownership if all documents have been destroyed.
“Show up. FEMA is used to working in situations where people have lost everything,” said Vial.
If you plan to go to the MARC, he recommends you bring the following:
Identification with your home address on it, like an ID or piece of mail.
Your social security number.
The name of your insurance provider, if you have private insurance.
English and Spanish speaking FEMA representatives will be located at the Phoenix Civic Center, Talent Elementary School and the River House Community Center in Shady Cove.
Jackson County also announced a new website feature that will be available this week. People be able to see a photo of what their address now looks like and how damaged their property has been deemed. There will also be a matrix of all assessed properties and their damage levels.
As of today, Vial says 3,398 structures have been assessed and 2,790 were deemed damaged or destroyed.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!