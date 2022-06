MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County just moved into the CDC’s COVID-19 “High Risk” level.

Only two other counties in Oregon are under High: Lane and Douglas.

The increased risk level is due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the county.

According to the CDC, there’s been a 43% increase in case numbers since the last time data was calculated in late May.

At the current risk level, the CDC recommends masks indoors and on public transportation.

More information is available HERE.