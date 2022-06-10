Lost Creek and Applegate Lakes are nearly full for the first time in years

MEDFORD, Ore. – Great news for people looking to have fun on the lake this summer, both Applegate and Lost Creek Lakes are nearly full.

The US Army Corps of Engineers Portland District stated despite the ongoing drought recent rainfall in May and June has saved these lakes from historically low levels.

Lost Creek Lake was 99% full earlier this week. The water levels at Applegate lake are about 20-feet higher than this time last year.

“Especially in the case of Lost Creek Lake which is a really popular spot for recreation, we are going to have a great recreation season. Right now all of the boat ramps at both locations are accessible and we should remain mostly full through the summertime,” said Chris Gaylord, a Public Affairs Specialist for The US Army Corps of Engineers Portland District.

Gaylord stated despite the late rainfall this spring it is still a drought year. He states everyone who depends on water from these reservoirs is going to have the water they need that goes for people and animals alike.