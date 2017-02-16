Jackson County business owner facing sex abuse charges

Medford, Ore.- A Jackson County business owner is facing several sex abuse charges after he was accused of abusing several girls and women over the course of several years.
Donald James McLaughlin, 46, turned himself in after a grand jury indicted him on sodomy, sexual abuse and unlawful sexual penetration charges Wednesday. Bail is set at one million dollars.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives first arrested McLaughlin on Dec. 29, 2016, following a search of his home. In that case, McLaughlin was indicted on charges related to the sexual abuse of a 17-year-old girl.
As deputies continued to investigate, they discovered additional alleged victims of crimes that spanned several years. Some of the women were minors at the time of the alleged incidents.
Investigators say McLaughlin came into contact with his alleged victims primarily through family, friends and business contacts. McLaughlin is the owner of two metal recycling businesses- White City Metals and Klamath Metals.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies believe there are additional victims who haven’t yet come forward. Anyone with information about the case should call Detective Steve Bohn at 541-774-6168.