Jackson County Clerk hoping for 50% turnout for ballots cast and accepted

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon’s Primary Election Day is here which means its the last day for Oregonians to cast their ballots.

In Southern Oregon, Jackson County Clerk Chris Walker is hoping for a turnout of up to 50%, but is estimating close to 40% of the ballots have been cast and accepted thus far.

She notes there is a minority of ballots where voters either forgot to sign the envelop or they couldn’t match the signature.

“So coming into election day, as of this morning, we are sitting at 23.5% of our ballots accepted,” Walker said. “I’m always going to give you the accepted amount, because we have a little between accepted and cast, because it is actually 24.1% cast. Those are the voters that forgot to sign their ballot envelopes or we couldn’t make a signature match.”

Drop boxes across the state are open until 8 p.m.

