PORTLAND, Ore. – Two Portland Thorns players will be playing on America’s behalf this summer.

Forward Sophia Smith and Midfielder Sam Coffey will play on the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Plus Midfielder Olivia Moultrie has been named to the training roster.

Team USA will see its first match up against South Korea on June 1.

