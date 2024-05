MEDFORD, Ore. – Allegiant is launching some seasonal non-stop flights from Medford to both Los Angeles and San Diego.

The airline says it’s anticipating higher demand to those areas for summer vacations.

The additional seasonal Allegiant Medford to L.A. flights are now operating.

Meanwhile, flight to San Diego International will begin May 30.

Head to Allegiant’s website for flight days, times, and fares.

