Jackson County Commissioners approve park fee changes for 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Commissioners Wednesday morning approved fee increases to county parks for next year.

County staff routinely check on the cost of county parks and adjust based on a variety of factors.

The County says in most cases, the cost to host someone at a campsite has increased due to inflation, so the fee changes are meant to account for that.

The increases are between two and ten dollars per night for various county campsites.

The County Commissioners said that most of the increases were less than the rate of inflation and a couple are set to decrease.

“We don’t put any of your tax money into it. What we do is it is a program that is designed to pay for itself, so when people go to a campsite, edit what they are essentially doing is funding our park system,” Jackson County Commissioner Dave Dotterer said.

The fee changes are set to take effect at the start of 2023.