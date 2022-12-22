Police see uptick in mail theft during holidays

Posted by Jenna King December 21, 2022

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Jackson County Sheriff’s office arresting two people yesterday after a string of mailbox thefts in Central Point.

The agency is even getting in the holiday spirit, by putting the Grinch’s image on the suspects. Police say it happened on the 300 block of Old Stage road around 3 o’clock. An observant neighbor called the police.

When police arrived they found the suspects dumping the mail into a dumpster.  They were arrested and charged with 8 counts of mail theft.

“As the holiday season approaches we see a huge uptick in mail theft, usually they are looking for gift cards, money anything of value that may be in mailboxes that they can either sell or use for themselves,” said Derrek Moore with the Sheriff’s Office.

Mail theft is a Class C Felony with the potential for prison time. If you see anything suspicious call the police.

Jenna King
