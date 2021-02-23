Jackson County commissioners hold public hearing about coronavirus-related restrictions

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing Thursday via video conference to accept public comment on the local impacts from the state’s coronavirus-related restrictions.
Public comments will be received, specifically, regarding social and at-home gathering size; indoor and outdoor; eating and drinking establishments; indoor recreation and fitness establishments; long-term care and much more.
The Oregon Health Authority’s guidance chart can be viewed at http://jcorcovid19.org/OHAGuidance.
Commissioner Rick Dyer told NBC the county will share the comments with Governor Kate Brown’s office.
The hearing Thursday begins at 9:00 a.m. It may be continued to Friday if more time for comment is needed.
Dyer provided the following instructions for those interested in viewing or participating in the hearing:
Viewing or Listening to the Public Hearing:
The meeting may be listened to on the phone by calling 253-215-8782 and entering Webinar ID No. 957-7135-9061.
You may view this meeting on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/jacksoncountyoregon or obtain the link to view this meeting on Zoom; please register by going to: http://jcorcovid19.org/RegisterToView
Providing Public Testimony:
Interested persons may provide oral or written testimony. Oral testimony given during the public hearing will be limited to two (2) minutes per person. To obtain the link to provide public comment, please register by going to:http://jcorcovid19.org/PublicComment
Audio comments may be provided by emailing [email protected], or calling 541-774-6116, to register.
The public is encouraged to submit comments in writing, either by mail to 10 South Oakdale, Room 214, Medford OR 97501, or by email to [email protected]. All written correspondence must include the author’s name and address to be accepted into the public hearing record.