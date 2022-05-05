Jackson County commissioners vote to establish Juneteenth as paid holiday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County voted on whether to establish Juneteenth as a paid county holiday.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on the 19th of June commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S.

The holiday passed with commissioners Rick Dyer and Dave Dotterer in support. Commissioner Colleen Roberts voted against the motion citing the fiscal costs.

It was estimated by County Administrator Danny Jordan that this year, the paid holiday would cost the county around $100,000.

Commissioner Roberts said during this time of high inflation, the move may be out of touch with the struggles of the private sector.