Oregon sees ‘substantial’ increase in fentanyl use this year, lab results indicate

MEDFORD, Ore. – Millennium Health, a drug testing laboratory, is sharing some startling figures about fentanyl use in Oregon.

The company’s latest analysis of urine drug test results found that Oregon has seen a 58% increase in fentanyl positivity. Across Oregon, Jackson County saw the largest increase, up 197% over the same quarter last year.

The report also states Oregon was one of only four states seeing a significant increase in illicit fentanyl.

Millennium Health reminds the community that fentanyl is an illicit opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and an amount smaller than a few grains of salt can be fatal.

Nalaxone can help save the lives of someone overdosing. To find where you can get it at local pharmacies, visit https://bit.ly/3PbRxaW