Jackson County Employee’s Association declares “impasse” in negotiations

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County and their employees’ union are reportedly deadlocked in their latest bargaining agreement.
On January 24, 2020, the Jackson County Employee’s Association (JCEA) and Jackson County reached an impasse during contract negotiations.
The County and the JCEA have already agreed on several items, but they’ve been unable to reach a consensus over wages and health insurance coverage.
The Jackson County employee association says it wants a new contract that would provide better options for healthcare coverage.
The group claims after months of negotiations, the county has refused to offer the same deal as the Public Employee Benefits Board, also known as PEBB.
In a recent survey done by the JCEA, about 77% of members say they want to make the switch to the PEBB deal. The union claims it would save the county more than $900,000.
The county said they’re concerned about the long-term stability of PEBB. If they join into PEBB once, they’ll reportedly be locked in forever. If the system falters or fails, it will be on the backs of union members to pick up the tab, county representatives said.
Under Oregon law, once impasse is declared both parties have seven days to submit their best and final offers for publication, followed by a 30-day cooling-off period. When that ends, the county may implement their final offer and workers could go out on strike.