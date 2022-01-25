Jackson County Expo cancels 2022 Bacon and Barrels event next month

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.—The Jackson County Expo is canceling the 2022 Bacon and Barrels event next month.

Expo Head Helen Baker said in an email announcing the move, that the ever-evolving pandemic has challenged the event in several ways.

While she writes that while the event is small and manageable in terms of patrons, the servers and the bacon teams are not available at this time.

The event is scheduled on a major weekend; Valentine’s and the Super Bowl.

She writes: Each of the teams the Expo talked with, either had other engagements that weekend or could not spare anyone to cook & serve due to staffing shortages.

She says, “The event has been a success in the past and will return as soon as we can ensure it will be at the high standard you have come to know and expect from the Jackson County Expo team.”

