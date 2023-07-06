Jackson County Fair preparations have begun

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair is less than a week away, and preparations have already begun.

Starting next Wednesday, July 12th, and going until Sunday, July 16th, there will be live performances, attractions, and of course all things deep fried at the Jackson County Expo.

There are some new performers coming to the fair this year including Circus Luminescence, an award-winning juggling act from Portland, and magician Adam the Great.

The fan favorite All Alaskan Racing Pigs will also be returning to the Expo this year.

“I can’t tell you that I couldn’t be more pleased because truly the weather looks like it’s going to be nice, and everybody’s out buying tickets right now, our phones are ringing off the hook, so looks like everyone’s excited for the Jackson County Fair,” Jackson County Expo Director Helen Baker said.

Fair admission is $12 in advance and $15 at the gate.

New this year, all kids 12 and under will get in for free and Sunday is free admission for everyone.

The fair opens at 2 p.m. on Wednesday with Flo Rida kicking off the live performances later that night.

