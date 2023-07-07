Crews prepare for final stages of 2020 Slater Fire Recovery Project

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is gearing up to begin the final stages of the 2020 Slater Fire Recovery Project.

In 2020, the Slater Fire tore through over 150,000 acres in Southern Oregon and Northern California. A lawsuit against PacifiCorp claims the fire started when the company’s power lines came in contact with nearby vegetation.

Now, crews are working to make the roads safe again for firefighters and recreation goers.

Forest service officials say they still need to remove over 100 dangerous trees on the sides of roadways in Josephine County.

They say that will help improve firefighter response times if they’re called to the area.

“That’s what this project is all about is how do we make those roads safe to use for our firefighters as well as the public going out to recreate,” said District Ranger Scott Blower.

If approved, logging of dangerous roadside trees could begin as early as October.

The public is encouraged to submit comments or concerns over this project before the end of the month. Blower encourages people to submit comments so they can make sure the work is the most beneficial to the community and the environment.

You can submit comments or objections on the project’s website here.

