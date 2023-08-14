Jackson County Fairground Manager announces resignation

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair is looking to quickly fill a vacancy left when the Fairground Manager submitted her resignation last week.

Jackson County Fairground Manager Helen Baker submitter her resignation Thursday, August 10 at a board meeting, saying she needs to find a better work-life balance.

“The position of Fairground Manager requires working many late nights and long weekends,” Shares Jackson County Fair Board President J.B. Dimick. “Helen has done so for over nine years, with a positive attitude and a true love for the Fairgrounds. We on the Fair Board certainly understand Helen’s decision.”

The Fair says Baker will remain in place through mid-September to help with transitions.

The Board of Directors says it is developing a plan for upcoming events and day-to-day community activities at the Fairground.

“Helen has been outstanding for all the Board Members to work with. She is another of a long line of fantastic Fair Managers who have taken the Fairgrounds to new heights, and we wish her great happiness for the future.” share J.B. Dimick. “It is now upon us to find the next manager to continue that legacy and provide everything the community expects from their Jackson County Expo.”

