Medford & Ashland open cooling centers for excessive heat warning

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – In response to the excessive heat warning issued for parts of Southern Oregon, the City of Ashland and the City of Medford have activated cooling centers.

The National Weather Service says dangerously hot conditions are expected across Jackson, Josephine, Curry and Douglas Counties from August 13 until August 17. This will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities.

The City of Ashland says its cooling center will be in the Ashland Public Library located at 410 Siskiyou Boulevard as long as volunteers are able to staff the shelter. Access to cool water and bathrooms will be available.

In Medford, City Manager Brian Sjothun issued a severe weather event declaration lasting until Tuesday, August 15. ACCESS will open a cooling shelter at the former Kelly Shelter at 324 West 6th Street. The shelter will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will provide water, restrooms, snacks, and cooling areas for pets.

The Oregon Health Authority urges people to take certain precautions during excessive heat warnings:

Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink

Learn about how any medications you take affects your body’s ability to regulate temperature

Check on a friend or neighbor, and have someone do the same for you

Check the local news for health and safety updates regularly

Avoid use of the stove or oven to cook— it will make you and your house hotter

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing

Take cool showers or baths to cool down

Seek medical care immediately if you or someone you know experiences symptoms of heat-related illness

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.