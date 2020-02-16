Jackson County inmate dies following possible head injury, says police

MEDFORD, Ore.– An inmate at the Jackson County Jail is dead after police believe he tripped in his cell and struck his head.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Carl George Sullivant, 46, passed away at the hospital Saturday afternoon after being transported there from the jail following the injury.
Sullivant, who was in custody following a conviction for drug-related charges, was alone in a jail cell, according to deputies who found him unresponsive earlier that morning.
Police say Sullivant was awake and responsive when he left the Jackson County Jail but passed away a few hours later at around 4 p.m.
The preliminary investigation shows Sullivant tripped in his cell, fell and struck his head. It is unknown if a pre-existing medical condition was present prior to the fall but he had indicated he was not feeling well and was moved from general housing to an area where medical staff could observe him more closely.
The Ashland Police Department along with the Major Assault and Death Investigation Unit are investigating the incident as is standard procedure for any death which occurs while in custody.
An autopsy is set to be scheduled. More details will be released as the investigation continues.
Stay with NBC5 News for more updates.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.