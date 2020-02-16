2020 Polar Plunge creates a big splash

Some people watched the event, while some brave souls jumped into the ice cold pool to benefit special Olympics.
The pool at the Rogue Valley Country Club was 46 degrees, before bags of ice were tossed in to commence the event.
Each year, various groups and organizations including local law enforcement, take the plunge to raise money for Special Olympics Oregon.
“It felt invigorating and I wanted to get out pretty fast because it was very cold,” said Grandma Boom.
Grandma Boom dressed up as a ‘Plunge Fairy’ for the costume contest, she also won the contest in the female costume category.
“Happy that at 70 I can win a costume contest and plunge into cold water,” she added.
Grandma Boom says this was the first year she took a leap into the freezing water.
For Amanda Denbeck, it was the fourth.
Denbeck took the plunge with her Southern Oregon roller derby group, something she says the group has participated in since it began in 2009.
“The polar plunge is very near and dear to our hearts and you know, which is why we come out to support every year,” said Denback.
Plungers were offered hot chocolate and vegetable soup following their plunge.
“When you give back, your own heart feels pretty darn good,” Grandma Boom said.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.