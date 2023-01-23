Jackson County mobile pantries operated by Access are closing temporarily

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Some mobile pantries operated by access in Jackson County are closing.

Starting January 30th healthy mobile pantries will temporarily close because of a staffing shortage.

The only employee that ran the truck left. Access is currently hiring for the position.

“We now have another position posted which will be a backup person to our mobile pantry coordinator so we will have a mobile pantry specialist and that will help this kind of thing not be as likely to happen in the future”, said, Marcee Champion, food director at Access.

The Medford and Phoenix locations will be closed on Fridays.

Butte falls and Prospect will close on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays and Eagle Point and White City will be closed on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays.

For other pantry options visit accesshelps.org.