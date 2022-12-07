Jackson County mother charged after child overdosed on fentanyl, police say

BUTTE FALLS, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said a Butte Falls mom was arrested after her child overdosed on fentanyl.

30-year-old Desiree Maria Brown was charged with three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, four counts of reckless endangering, and two counts of second-degree child neglect.

The incident reportedly happened on September 15 at a home in the 800 block of Derby Road in Butte Falls.

According to JCSO, the toddler was given multiple doses of Narcan and taken to a Portland hospital.

After spending multiple days on a Narcan drip, the 19-month-old child remained stable and has since recovered.

JCSO said the district attorney’s office will prosecute the case.