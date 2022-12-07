Mt. Ashland Ski Area set to open this weekend

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Mt. Ashland Ski Area will kick off the 2022-2023 ski season this weekend.

On Wednesday morning, ski area managers announced crews are busy with final preparations to welcome skiers to the mountain on Saturday, December 10.

Guests are encouraged to check out the mountain report page on Mt. Ashland’s website to find out which lifts will be open and running.

As always, the first day of the season will be “Day Onesie.” Skiers who show up wearing any one-piece style of clothing will get a special $24 ticket that’s not available online.

Season passes will be available through Friday at the Mt. Ashland Ski Area’s business office located at 693 Washington Street in Ashland. Beginning Saturday, all passes will be printed from the lodge at the ski area.