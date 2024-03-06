Jackson County officials responding to election law allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Jackson County’s administrator is responding after the board of commissioners was accused of violating election law and the county was sent a cease and desist letter.

The group ‘Jackson County For All’ believes two of the three county commissioners tried to organize opposition against JCFA.

Jackson County For All recently sent a cease and desist letter to county commissioners about their opposition to the measures JCFA is campaigning for.

JCFA has also sent a request to the Secretary of State’s office, asking it to investigate potential election law violations.

Jackson County For All currently has three measures on the upcoming May ballot.

It’s looking to expand the board of commissioners from three to five and it wants to make the positions non-partisan.

County Administrator Danny Jordan said in a recent meeting, the effort will cost the county $200 to $500,000 in overhead expenses to add two county commissioners.

JCFA’s Denise Krause disagrees and calls those numbers inflated.

County Administrator Danny Jordan responded to Krause’s allegations of election law violations.

His statement reads in part quote:

“Ms. Krause is presenting allegations of election law violations. As for the allegations cited, I believe my presentation to have been “no-sided.” it was clarifying as to many issues, including prior incorrect statements of there being “no cost” to go from three to five commissioners.”

Jordan pointed to praise he got from one of ‘Jackson County For All’s’ chief petitioners, Dave Gilmour.

The former county commissioner called Jordan’s evaluation of the costs, “excellent and detailed.”

‘Jackson County For All’ is holding a public town hall at the Medford Library tonight at 6 p.m.

Organizer Denise Krause said they plan to address some of Jordan’s claims about the financial aspect of their ballot measures.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.