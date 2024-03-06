Affordable housing coming to Curry County

GOLD BEACH, Ore.- The Coos-Curry Housing Authority is working to create 26 new affordable housing units for seniors.

The Ellensburg site in Gold Beach was purchased by the Coos-Curry Housing Authority with funding from the state including the OHCS Land Acquisition Program, Network for Oregon Affordable Housing (NOAH) and AllCare CCO. Matthew Vorderstrasse, the Executive Director of the North Bend City/Coos-Curry Housing Authority, says the Housing Authority currently has 258 units, but that it hasn’t seen significant growth in the last forty years. He says this project is just one of many necessary builds for not only the county, but also the state.

“Effectively, this one site will almost triple the amount of units that the Housing Authority has down in Curry County and it will just be a big step in the direction of building up more assets down there for affordable housing for everybody,” said Vorderstrasse.

Vorderstrasse says Curry County is in a housing crisis and also has a very high senior population. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.