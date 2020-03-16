Jackson County public libraries shut down

MEDFORD, Ore. – All public libraries in Jackson County will be closed until further notice to limit the spread of COVID-19.
On March 12, the Jackson County Library District Board voted to implement protocols in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. JCLS said they would close 13 of their 15 branches beginning Monday, March 16. The Ashland and Medford branches should have remained open. However, when Monday came around, Jackson County Library Services announced they made the decision to completely close all libraries in the county.
JCLS said, “As a public institution, we did not make this decision lightly. We recognize closure means some of the people who need us the most will not have access to library buildings. We will be working with our partners on how we can work together to support our community.”
Due dates for borrowed materials have been extended until libraries reopen.
While the physical libraries are closed, library cardholders still have access to digital content at http://www.jcls.org/downloads
“Your health and safety, as well as that of our staff, volunteers, and Friends of the Library is our top concern,” JCLS said. “Thank you for your patience as we modify operations during this unprecedented time.”